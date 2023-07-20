Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 143.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.25.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock worth $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $728.91. The company had a trading volume of 91,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $757.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

