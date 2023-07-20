Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 872,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,928,000 after buying an additional 291,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.95. 54,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.06 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Stories

