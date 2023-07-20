Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 498 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.51). 24,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 126,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.54).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.03) price target on shares of Renewi in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Renewi Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 531.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 597.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.26.

About Renewi

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

