Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0796 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Request has a total market cap of $79.58 million and $400,829.02 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00021602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014024 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,261.02 or 1.00051253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07853393 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $489,076.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.