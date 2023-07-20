Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 billion.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $866,944,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

