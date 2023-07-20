Research Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 7.7 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

