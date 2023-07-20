Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.20% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $25,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $34,380.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,324 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,769. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $93.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.