Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 137,294 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,294 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $187.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $189.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.