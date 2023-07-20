Reviewing AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Free Report) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AER Energy Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for AER Energy Resources and Atkore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 1 4 0 2.80

Risk and Volatility

Atkore has a consensus price target of $161.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%.

AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A Atkore 21.54% 66.55% 32.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AER Energy Resources and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atkore $3.82 billion 1.62 $913.43 million $19.43 8.25

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than AER Energy Resources.

Summary

Atkore beats AER Energy Resources on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AER Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

AER Energy Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, managing, and operating oil and gas properties in North America. The company is also involved in the recycling of used motor oil; marketing of related fuel and energy products to users, suppliers, and recycler's; and real estate business. AER Energy Resources, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Atkore

(Get Free Report)

Atkore Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, United Poly Systems, Calbond, and Calpipe. It serves various end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for AER Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AER Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.