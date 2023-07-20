RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.
RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance
NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.09 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
