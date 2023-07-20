RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.09 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 264,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,348,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 621,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

