RM (LON:RM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.73

RM plc (LON:RM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.73 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 87.80 ($1.15). RM shares last traded at GBX 83.70 ($1.09), with a volume of 24,385 shares changing hands.

RM Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 74.71. The company has a market capitalization of £70.79 million, a P/E ratio of -444.21, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.64.

About RM

(Get Free Report)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources segment offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.