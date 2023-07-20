Robert W. Baird Trims ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price to $180.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

ExlService Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $163.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ExlService has a 12 month low of $139.40 and a 12 month high of $191.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13.

ExlService’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 13th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 1st.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $400.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $66,557,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,817,000 after acquiring an additional 154,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,114,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $22,624,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 271.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 94,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

