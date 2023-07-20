Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $463.91

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.91 ($6.07) and traded as low as GBX 390 ($5.10). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 401 ($5.24), with a volume of 63,315 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 463.68. The company has a market cap of £320.93 million, a P/E ratio of 815.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

