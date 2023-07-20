Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,663 shares during the period. Roblox comprises about 1.8% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 3.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,043,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 853,993 shares of company stock valued at $34,081,803 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.