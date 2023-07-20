Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $316,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $316,025.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,888,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,975,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 853,993 shares of company stock valued at $34,081,803. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.