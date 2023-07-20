Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rotork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.
Rotork Price Performance
Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.25.
Rotork Company Profile
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rotork
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.