Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rotork from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Rotork Price Performance

Shares of RTOXF opened at $3.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.