Round Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of XBI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,233,552. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.39.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

