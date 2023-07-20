Round Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Round Rock Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,570,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,266,000 after purchasing an additional 214,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after purchasing an additional 204,638 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $205.98. The company had a trading volume of 155,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

