Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.43. 1,730,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,590,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

