Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $72.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $64,757,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $19,442,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $5,209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $2,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.