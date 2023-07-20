Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $37.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of ZION opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

