RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.00

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39), with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.40).

RUA Life Sciences Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.78.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices.

