Runway Growth Finance Corp. – 7 (NASDAQ:RWAYL) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Runway Growth Finance Corp. – 7 (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. – 7 Stock Performance

RWAYL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015. Runway Growth Finance Corp. – 7 has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.37.

