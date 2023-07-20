Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) rose 11.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 744,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 275,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.03.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

