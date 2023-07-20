RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target Raised to $36.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RxSight from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of RXST opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 0.62. RxSight has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $33.58.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. Equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RxSight in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4,739.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 876,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

