Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,464,750 shares of company stock valued at $411,412,575. 54.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.