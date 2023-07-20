SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 10,589 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.23 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

