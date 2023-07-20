SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 220,749 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 640,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,749 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.49% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 1,170,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after buying an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 866,125 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,245,000 after buying an additional 860,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

