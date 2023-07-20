SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFIC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,649,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,330,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFIC stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.08.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

