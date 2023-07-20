SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 3,529 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $293.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.45 and a 200 day moving average of $250.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

