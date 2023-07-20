SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,047 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,047 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $227.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $227.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.68 and its 200 day moving average is $206.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

