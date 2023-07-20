SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $88.04. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $97.05.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

