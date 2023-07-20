SanBio (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Trading Down 22.7%

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) traded down 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 665 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

SanBio Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.50.

About SanBio

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, spinal cord injury, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and others; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

