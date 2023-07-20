Sapphire Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $19.23 million and approximately $13,408.95 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,885.64 or 0.06342309 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,412,224,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,638,203 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

