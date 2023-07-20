Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.02 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $20.02 million and approximately $2,259.52 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 20.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.62 or 0.06325654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030826 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,411,468,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,390,882,203 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

