Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.70

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$27.70 and last traded at C$27.86, with a volume of 67535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.93.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.75.
The firm has a market cap of C$11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
