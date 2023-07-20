Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.70

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$27.70 and last traded at C$27.86, with a volume of 67535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities decreased their price target on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Veritas Investment Research set a C$31.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo Inc. will post 1.8348271 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Saputo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.