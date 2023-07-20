Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after buying an additional 456,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,424,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after acquiring an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,224. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

