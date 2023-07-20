Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,224. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.