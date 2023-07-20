Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.75

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75, with a volume of 35074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.62.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.