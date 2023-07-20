Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 919,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,299 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $30,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.