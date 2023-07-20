Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) is Friedenthal Financial’s 4th Largest Position

Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 4.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 606,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,738. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

