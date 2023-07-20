Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.95

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 138695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

