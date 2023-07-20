Seele-N Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $718.95 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 89.8% lower against the dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $983,803.28 and $718.95 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,792.21 or 1.00049833 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004259 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $594.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.