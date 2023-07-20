Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Select Medical Stock Performance

SEM stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at $209,170,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at $209,170,320.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 33,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,019,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,379,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,011 shares of company stock worth $8,948,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Select Medical by 35.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Select Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

