ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $640.00 at Oppenheimer

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $559.00 to $646.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.84.

ServiceNow stock opened at $603.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 307.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $542.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.28.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

