Severfield (LON:SFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.00

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.94), with a volume of 760543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 109 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Severfield alerts:

Severfield Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £223.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,025.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.61.

Severfield Increases Dividend

About Severfield

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.30. Severfield’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

(Get Free Report)

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. The company manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.