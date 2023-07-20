Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,203,077,000,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 264,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 121.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.85, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,798.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $570,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,808,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,819,636.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

