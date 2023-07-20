Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Decreases By 21.4%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.0 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of FPLSF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.22. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $238.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

