Short Interest in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Grows By 11.8%

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 11,820,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. 6,123,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,000. The company has a market capitalization of $186.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

