Short Interest in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Rises By 21.5%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 15,580,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In related news, CEO James David Devries bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,131,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Porpora bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $61,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 487,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 50,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,131,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,256.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 180,650 shares of company stock valued at $987,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in ADT by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 48,744 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in ADT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,470 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 504,928 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 97,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. ADT has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 208.67 and a beta of 1.71.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ADT had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts expect that ADT will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Further Reading

